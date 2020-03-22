Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster make the most out of their time in self isolation as they bake cookies together

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster bake easter cookies together during their self-isolation time.

Coronavirus scare has caused people across the globe to stay confined within their homes. The WHO describes it as the only way of preventing the virus from spreading more. The dreadful COVID-19 virus has claimed over 13,000 lives worldwide and as per the guidelines, people are expected to self isolate themselves and practice social distancing. While many of us are bored sitting idle at home, Kylie Jenner and her 2 years old baby girl Stormi Webster show us how they're making the most out of their time and baking easter cookies together.

The 2-year-old Stormi and mom Kylie Jenner have been going all constructive during their self-quarantine period. Kylie Jenner took to Instagram and popped a cute video where daughter Stormi is helping her with decorating the easter bunny cookies. The little child is already one among the internet's favourite star kids and her sweet innocent voice is making us go aww! As seen in the video, Stormi is asking her mom Kylie if she could help her with the icing.

Check it out:

Stormi squished yellow frosting and rainbow sprinkles on the cookies while Kylie laughed at her. Stormi also made a cameo in Kylie’s Christmas cookie video on YouTube back in December. Kylie and Stormi seem to be setting a great example of taking self-quarantine seriously. A while ago, Kylie also urged her fans and followers on social media to stay indoors and practice social distancing until Coronavirus fades away. "Please stay inside you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people," Kylie stated.

Credits :Instagram

