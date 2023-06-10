Kylie Jenner takes fans on California home tour, shows off massive living room

Kylie Jenner, the popular reality TV personality and businesswoman, treated her fans to an exclusive glimpse inside her luxurious $36.5 million mansion located in Los Angeles. Responding to a fan's request for a house tour on TikTok, Jenner graciously shared a sneak peek of her extravagant living room, complete with a stylish bar, a mesmerizing light fixture, and a piano where she expressed her intention to learn to play.

Stepping into her bar, Kylie Jenner proudly displayed the impeccable white marble countertop adorned with an impressive collection of neatly arranged liquor bottles. Drawing attention to her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila, Kylie appreciated the ambiance created by a captivating oval translucent light resting on the counter. She remarked, "'I like it because it has this pretty light."

Transitioning from the bar, Jenner shifted the camera to showcase her sprawling living room, sharing a lighthearted remark about the surreal experience. The room featured an exquisite chevron-style wooden floor, embellished with a long white rectangular couch gracefully placed upon a plush white rug. Positioned as the focal point of the room was a captivating dark gray fireplace, previously captured in Jenner's social media posts, with a plasma TV mounted above. Additionally, she proudly presented a shuffleboard table as a delightful element adding playfulness to the sophisticated setting. Jenner playfully exclaimed, "This is my living room... This is weird."

Continuing the house tour, Kylie Jenner directed the camera's attention to a captivating white piano with a clear top, sharing her determination to learn how to play during the summer. In a candid moment, she mentioned her daughter Stormi's piano lessons, revealing her personal connection to music. Jenner's love for her magnificent residence was evident as she showcased its grandeur, concluding the virtual tour with a blown kiss and leaving her fans in awe of the opulence and luxury surrounding her everyday life.

Jenner's acquisition of the stunning seven-bedroom, ten-bathroom Holmby Hills property in 2020 served as a testament to her remarkable success. Through her social media presence, Kylie Jenner generously invites her followers into her world of extravagance, granting them access to her extraordinary lifestyle and the breathtaking beauty of her $36 million California mega-mansion.

