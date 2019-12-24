Kylie Jenner tears up as daughter Stormi Webster gets the "best Christmas gift of all time' from Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner shared a video on her official YouTube channel and introduced the massive Christmas tree in her house as well as the complete White Christmas decor.

With just a day left for Christmas celebrations, Kylie Jenner is giving her fans a full tour of her house which is decked up in Christmas glory. Donning a pair of sequined reindeer antlers, the 22-year-old billionaire gave viewers a tour of her lavish decorations. She shared a video on her official YouTube channel and introduced the massive Christmas tree in her house as well as the complete White Christmas decor complete with Polar bear figurines. The mum of one was also surprised by her mum Kris Jenner. According to Kylie, Kris gave her grand daughter Stormi Webster the 'best Christmas gift of all time'.

In the video, Kris surprised them with a gorgeous playhouse which left both of them emotional. It wasn't just any playhouse, but an exact replica of the one Kylie had while growing up complete with the same wooden furniture. After revealing the present to an adorable Stormi, Kris and Kylie became emotional over the thoughtful gift.

Kylie said, "I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age…This makes me wanna cry." Kris teared up and added, "This just reminds me of when you were a little girl. I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter." Stormi then went on to explore the house and was naturally blown away by how cute it was. The kitchen set, bedroom furniture and vanity table was obviously super fun for Stormi.

Check out Kylie's Christmas video below:

Credits :YouTube

Read More