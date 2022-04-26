Kylie Jenner testifies in court, reveals Blac Chyna 'slashed' Tyga with a knife during an argument

Kylie Jenner testified in court on Monday that her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, once showed her a six-inch scar on his arm that he said was caused by reality star Blac Chyna when she attacked him with a knife. Chyna and Tyga were previously engaged and have a 9-year-old kid together.

However, when they divorced, Kylie began dating the hip-hop singer, who informed her how Chyna mistreated him throughout their relationship. "When we were dating he expressed to me his troubles with Chyna,’ the 24-year-old told jurors at Los Angeles Superior Court said as per TMZ. "He showed me his arm and said Chyna had slashed him with a knife." Kylie told the court that after learning that her brother, Rob, had been dating Chyna, she and Tyga went to see Rob and warn him.

"I was a little bit concerned from the things I had heard from Tyga," she said as per TMZ. However, during cross-examination, Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, interrogated Kylie about a prior deposition she gave in which she said that during her and Tyga's warning visit to Rob, she wished him the best. "I don’t recall actually saying that," Kylie replied. According to TMZ, Kylie, who claimed Tyga informed her he had no intention of marrying Chyna, initially met Chyna on a stroll with her sister Kim.

The reports come as Chyna's USD 108 million defamation suit enters its second week. She is suing the whole Kardashian family for defamation, saying they purposefully interfered with her contract on the Rob and Chyna spin-off of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

