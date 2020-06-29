Kylie Jenner threw the most extravagant birthday party imaginable for sister Khloe Kardashian

We are taking you inside Khloé Kardashian's exuberant birthday party at Kylie Jenner’s massive mansion: Inflatable slides, balloons and more. Read ahead to see what went down.

Khloé Kardashian turned 36-years-old on June 27, and her sister Kylie Jenner was sure to give her a bash just as extravagant as the birthday celebrations she gave her daughter, Stormi. If you've been following the Kardashians then you know how extravagant their parties can get, and this one for Khloe’s birthday was no exception. From inflatable slides and giant cakes to throw pillows, this celebration had everything.

Spread across Kylie Jenner’s sprawling mansion, Koko’s birthday celebrations were extravagant beyond imagination. Getting into detail, there was even an inflatable slide with Khloé's face at the top, an array of rose gold balloons, including some that spelled out Khloé's nickname, Koko. There were also pillows of the birthday girl's face, and a cake, featuring Khloé and her 2-year-old daughter, True.

Forget social distancing, the Kardashian sisters decided to shower Khloe with love (literally) as they piled up on her. Kylie took a video of Khloé on top of Kourtney and Kendall joining in.

See all the pictures from this bash below:

Although she might have been inciting conflict among her sisters, Kendall did give Khloé this sweet birthday shout-out via a throwback photo from Kendall's toddler days. The Kardashians don't seem to want to let a birthday go by without giving it proper recognition.

If you're a Jenner or Kardashian, you best get used to lavish gifts, possible custom T-shirts or cars! And goodie bags that would put any teen to shame.

