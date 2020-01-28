Kylie Jenner throws a magical butterfly themed bash for daughter Stormi to mark their 1st makeup collab

The decorations for the bash were adorable and so was Stormi's outfit. Kylie made sure to document the fun day on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner is one doting mum. The beauty mogul, whose centre of attention is her daughter Stormi Webster, recently threw a massive party to celebrate the mum and daughter's first makeup collaboration. It was all things magical as the beauty mogul turned her backyard into an elaborate butterfly themed park. The decorations for the bash were adorable and so was Stormi's outfit. Kylie made sure to document the fun day on Instagram.

Kylie and Stormi's makeup collaboration will be released on the toddler's 2nd birthday on February 2. The decorations were just like the packaging of the soon-to-be launched makeup collection. Sharing the photos. Kylie wrote, "each day is a blessing with you thank you God for these moments. it was beautiful celebrating stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20."

While Stormi donned an adorable butterfly gown, Kylie wore a white T-shirt and butterfly printed pants. Check out their photos below:

Kylie's ex-boyfriend and Stormi's dad Travis Scott was also present for the launch collection party. Fan clubs made sure to share a sneak peek of the same. A boomerang made its way to the Internet and Travis could be seen helping Stormi on the swing. Take a look at it:

Kylie is excited for Stormi's birthday as she had earlier revealed that she began planning for the same in December itself. While last year's birthday bash revolved around Travis' Astroworld album, Kylie will be going all out this year as well. We wonder what's in store for Stormi.

Credits :Instagram

