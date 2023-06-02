Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet photographed together for first time amid romance rumors; DEETS here

Amid the romance rumors, it seems that things between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are heating up as they take their relationship to the next level. Earlier with the Chanel connection, fans believed that the actor and model will be soon making their relationship public.

Chalamet and Jenner were also photographed meeting each other’s families for barbecue earlier this month. Here is everything to know about Timothée and Kylie spotted together for the first time amid the dating rumors.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romance

On June 1, 2023, the Daily Mail published Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s pictures as they stepped out on a date. This is the first time that the duo have been photographed together ever since their dating rumors started making rounds. Kylie and Timothée were walking side by side outside the latter's Beverly Hills residence. The Wonka star and makeup mogul looked casual in tie-dye shirts.

The US Weekly reported that the couple has moved in together. It reported “They have been spending as much time together as they can because he is going to be back in New York this summer to film the Bob Dylan biopic.”

Earlier Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were photographed at a barbecue with their famous sisters in photographs released by Page Six.

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner and Chalamet’s sister Pauline Chalamet, can also be seen spending time with the rumored couple at the barbecue. Kylie Jenner looked chic in casual attire. The 25 year old sported an all-black outfit which consisted of tights, leather jackets, and riding boots.

Meanwhile, Kendall opted for a comfortable look in a black shirt and pulled back hair. Actress Pauline Chalamet also opted for a laid back look in a flannel shirt, white t-shirt, and pulled back hair.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been linked together since April after blind item from DeuxMoi went viral. Ever since then, the Kardashians star’s car has been often spotted outside the Call Me by Your Name actor’s mansion. The rumored couple have also enjoyed several low-key dates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dune Part Two Official Trailer: Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler gear up for a dangerous face-off