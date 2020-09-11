Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are 'enjoying each other's company' but not romantically a year after breaking up

According to a recent report, a year after breaking up, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having an amicable equation while co-parenting their daughter Stormi Webster, 2. However, the ex-couple is not romantically involved.

It's already been a year since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up, though on very amicable terms. Moreover, as they're co-parenting their darling daughter Stormi Webster, 2, the ex-couple have very much still been in touch. Very often, we see them pop up on each other's Instagram spend some quality time as a family of three. According to E! News, an insider is revealing how their relationship stands post their shocking split last year. While the source shared that Jenner and Scott are in a good place, they also stated that the pair aren't together romantically and rather doing their own things.

For now, Stormi is their top priority and because of her, the exes are always in touch and spending time together with their baby girl. An earlier source had suggested to E! News that the COVID-19 outbreak in March led to Kylie and Travis social distancing together at the former's Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles, which was purchased by her for USD 36 million in April. "Neither of them are dating and are enjoying each other's company while parenting Stormi," the earlier source had shared back then.

Now, however, despite their mutual respect for each other, the insider disclosed that their lives are mostly separate at the moment and they no longer share a home.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner family recently released a statement, making the shocking announcement that Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20, which will air in early 2021, marks the end of the beloved reality show.

