Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are yet to name their newborn son; Former says 'Wolf was never on our list'

Kylie Jenner says a staunch no to "Wolf." Kylie and Travis Scott are yet to name their newborn son after they previously announced that "Wolf" was no longer on the table for them. The couple already has a daughter named Stormi together who is 4-years-old. Ahead of her family's reality Tv series premiere on Hulu, The Kardashians, the Jenner sibling opened up about her choice to strike the name off.

In a new chat with ET, Kylie shared that Wolf was never on her list rather it was just a name her sister Khloe had suggested. Khloe jokingly added, "Don’t do this to me." Kylie though reassured the Good American founder that she did in fact like the name at first and continued, "There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him." Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child into the family in February and soon after announced that his name was to be Wolf but after a month of letting it marinate, Kylie informed her fans that the name did not match her son.

Meanwhile, Kim took Kylie's side on the matter and chimed in, "sometimes you must meet a baby" before naming them, Kylie then agreed with the statement and added, "true."

As for the child's new and improved name, Kylie mentioned that the couple does have some "strong options" yet they have not finalized any name and have yet to change it officially. She then added, "Before I officially changed it I want to make sure."

