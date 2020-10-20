  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott back together? Duo sparks reconciliation rumours with steamy Instagram post

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently sparked reconciliation rumours with a steamy Instagram post, and now sources are telling E! News what’s actually going on between the 2.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: October 20, 2020 08:13 pm
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott back together? Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott back together? Duo sparks reconciliation rumours with steamy Instagram post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently posted some steamy photos with her ex Travis Scott and fans were left wondering if they are back together! While Kylie didn't reveal anything about the duo in her caption, the photos did feature the two standing side by side together. In the first picture, Travis was standing behind Kylie and was looking down while Kylie looked at the camera, in the second picture of the carousel Kylie directed her body facing Travis while still looking at the camera. 

 

As soon as Jenner posted the photos, her famous friends were quick to comment. Sister Khloe Kardashian said: “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE,” while Kardashian family friend Malika said, “Come thru Mom & Dad.” 

 

An insider also spoke up about the subject to E! News and revealed the status of their relationship. “They are just friends. There’s nothing going on with them,” the insider said. “They got along well and are great at co-parenting. They spend time together and have figured out a system that works well for them.” “They enjoy being together and raising Stormi, but they are just friends,” the source continued. “It works and there is no drama.”

 

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner's beachy birthday wardrobe is worth crushing over

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram, E! News, Getty Images

You may like these
Travis Scott on raising his & Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi as a strong black woman: They got the pure vision
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are 'enjoying each other's company' but not romantically a year after breaking up
Kylie Jenner wishes Travis Scott on Father's Day; Calls him 'The best daddy to our daughter'
Travis Scott joins Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster for Easter in Palm Springs
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go on a play date with daughter Stormi; SPOTTED getting all cozy and comfy
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'closer than ever', thanks to their daughter Stormi Webster

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement