Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott back together? Duo sparks reconciliation rumours with steamy Instagram post

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently sparked reconciliation rumours with a steamy Instagram post, and now sources are telling E! News what’s actually going on between the 2.

The makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently posted some steamy photos with her ex Travis Scott and fans were left wondering if they are back together! While Kylie didn't reveal anything about the duo in her caption, the photos did feature the two standing side by side together. In the first picture, Travis was standing behind Kylie and was looking down while Kylie looked at the camera, in the second picture of the carousel Kylie directed her body facing Travis while still looking at the camera.

As soon as Jenner posted the photos, her famous friends were quick to comment. Sister Khloe Kardashian said: “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE,” while Kardashian family friend Malika said, “Come thru Mom & Dad.”

An insider also spoke up about the subject to E! News and revealed the status of their relationship. “They are just friends. There’s nothing going on with them,” the insider said. “They got along well and are great at co-parenting. They spend time together and have figured out a system that works well for them.” “They enjoy being together and raising Stormi, but they are just friends,” the source continued. “It works and there is no drama.”

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner's beachy birthday wardrobe is worth crushing over

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×