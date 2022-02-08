Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott to REVEAL their baby boy's name 'in a few days'; Netizens believe they know it

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, a baby boy on February 2, 2022. The happy announcement was made by Kylie on her Instagram account as she dropped a photo holding her little one's hand. While the couple is yet to officially announce the name of their baby boy, netizens believe they may have already figured it out.

According to People, Kylie and Travis picked a name for their baby together and will be announcing the same "in a few days." The couple will make an announcement about the same when Kylie feels ready to share it. As per a People source, Kylie "wants to make sure she loves the name" before announcing it to the world.

In the meantime, netizens have been speculating how they have already found out what Jenner and Scott's second child has been named. Fans believe Kylie and Travis have named their baby boy "Angel" and the speculation started due to some of the comments her family that were left on the post seemed to suggest that.

While Kris Jenner had left a comment on Kylie's announcement post calling the little one "Angel pie", Kylie's friend Anastasia Karanikolaou also left a comment that said, "angel baby." Several netizens soon rumoured that the baby's name is probably Angel also because of his birthdate which happens to be 222 which is considered as the angel number and represents hope and harmony. Kim Kardashian's comment on the post also had the angel baby emoji along with heart emojis, further adding to the speculation.

