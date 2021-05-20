Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott take daughter Stormi to Disneyland, continue to fuel romance reunion rumours

Before heading out to Disneyland, Travis Scott took to Instagram to share a photo with his daughter Stormi as they colour co-ordinated in beige and white.

Is it one big happy family in the making? Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott took some time out from their busy schedules to spend quality time with their daughter Stormi. The parents made it a field day for their little bundle of joy as they took her to the 'Happiest Place On Earth' -- Disneyland. Thanks to TMZ's photos, Kylie, Travis and Stormi were snapped sitting together on one of the many rides.

As per TMZ, the trio visited the amusement park with a few of Stormi's friends, probably the other Kardashian cousins. However, Kylie's security guard didn't appreciate fans recording them with Stormi but Kylie reportedly did not seem to have a problem with it.

Meanwhile, Travis also took to Instagram to share a photo with his daughter before heading out to Disneyland. The father-daughter duo colour coordinated in beige and donned a sporty look in sneakers. Sharing the photo, Travis captioned it, "A forever ride." He also took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of one of the rides and captioned it 'Utopia'.

Check out Travis' photo with Stormi:

As for Kylie and Travis, the former lovers continue to fuel speculations that they are back together. From social media banter to spending quality time, the co-parents have left their fans and netizens confused. A few weeks ago, Kylie also flew all the way to Florida to attend Travis Scott's birthday just for a few hours.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner raising Stormi to take over her business; Reveals how motherhood has changed her

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :TMZ

Share your comment ×