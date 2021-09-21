Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott took a Houston trip to celebrate their second pregnancy with latter's family

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently headed for a trip to Houston with their daughter Stormi Webster. The duo who is all set to welcome their second baby were also spotted enjoying an outdoor trip as they visited a local zoo there. Kylie and Travis mainly jetted off to Houston to spend time with the rapper's family after announcing their second pregnancy news.

As per E!, Kylie was reportedly keen on celebrating the big news with Travis' family. An insider informed E!, "Kylie spent the weekend in Houston with Travis and his family. They brought Stormi to visit and had a lot of family time catching up. They wanted to celebrate the pregnancy news now that it's out in the open and show everyone Kylie's bump."



Travis is known to be close to his family and with him and Kylie gearing up to welcome their second baby together, the duo decided to spend some time with Scott's family and also took their daughter Stormi along with them.

The insider also suggested that Travis wants Stormi to be close to his family and hence they are known to take several trips in a year to Houston to meet with them. As for their recent outing, Travis and Kylie reportedly spent about four days with Scott's family before returning to LA.

Kylie recently announced her second pregnancy with an adorable video on Instagram that showed her finding out that she's expecting another baby at the hospital and later also breaking the news to her mother Kris Jenner. The video also showcased an excited Stormi Webster adorably kissing Kylie's baby bump.

