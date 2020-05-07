Kylie Jenner treats fans with a picture of daughter Stormi Webster playing tennis in her new mansion

Kylie Jenner shares a cute snap of Stormi Webster posing with a racquet in her new mansion's tennis court.

Stormi Webster has become internet's favourite star kid, courtesy Kylie Jenner for sharing adorable pictures of her little munchkin on social media every now and then. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Kylie wins the internet every time she posts a picture of herself but when is baby girl Stormi Webster, she surely gets those extra brownie points for her cuteness. Recently, Kylie treated her fans with a picture of Stormi playing tennis in their new mansion.

Dressed in a blue tee with matching shorts and white sports shoes, Stormi looks super cute posing with a tennis racquet in her hand. The 2-year-old seems to be leveling up at sports as she flaunts a victorious smile in the candid picture. Stormi had her hair pulled up in a tight top-knot and it looks like the baby girl is getting style lessons from her mommy, Kylie. Stormi stood in the middle of the tennis court at Kylie's new mansion and the picture is just too cute for words.

Check it out:

No better friendship than a mother and daughter's bond, Kylie proves the same and captions the picture on Instagram, "bestie." Kylie Jenner and Stormi have been bonding quite a lot during their time in the social-distancing phase. A few days ago, Kylie had shared a picture with baby girl Stormi gushing over how she was growing up so fast. The beauty mogul had also planned an Easter get together with ex Travis Scott in order to surprise Stormi.

