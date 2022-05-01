Kylie Jenner is 'trying to be healthy and patient' after gaining '60 pounds' during second pregnancy

Kylie Jenner, 24, claimed in a new Instagram story that she gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy. Kylie looked to be at the gym for a sweat session, especially on a treadmill in a brief boomerang video shared to the photo-sharing application on Friday, April 29.

“Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy,” she wrote over the black-and-white clip with a pregnancy emoji, going on to reveal that she was “down” 40 Lbs. How? “Just trying to be healthy and patient. walking/pilates is my favorite combo,” she shared. However, on February 2, 2022, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO gave birth to her second child, a boy with Travis Scott. While she first acknowledged his name was "Wolf," she subsequently claimed that she believed the name was inappropriate for the little youngster. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she said, while simultaneously dropping the YouTube video dubbed, To Our Son.

Interestingly, as per Daily Mail, she posted in 2018 that she had gained 40 pounds after giving birth to Stormi, but later deleted the message. Her choice of the word 'again' in her most recent Instagram Stories post seemed to imply that her experience this time around was comparable to her previous pregnancy.

Meanwhile, since giving birth, the reality star has been updating her followers with photos of herself on the treadmill or performing other workouts as she attempts to lose the remaining of her pregnancy weight. While being open about her postpartum struggles regarding her emotional, physical, and spiritual health in March, Kylie revealed that 'postpartum has not been easy.'

