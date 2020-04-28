Kylie Jenner twerking with a friend in a new TikTok video proves she's got the moves; Watch

Kylie Jenner twerks in a new TikTok video as she dances to Tiger King-inspired version of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song Savage.

Kylie Jenner is ruling Instagram with breathtaking photos and videos of herself amidst the lockdown. After sharing a cute video of herself carrying her daughter Stormi Webster in her arms and a bikini-clad video of herself lounging in the sun, a few more videos of Kylie has surfaced on the internet and is it raising the mercury levels drastically! In an all-new TikTok video, Kylie Jenner and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou are twerking to Tiger King-inspired version of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song Savage and its unmissable.

The video of Kylie twerking along with her friend proves that she's got the moves! The 22-year-old is a perfect blend of beauty and brains. While she has been declared as the youngest self-established billionaire for the second time owing to her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie knows how to balance work and fun. Clad in a black bikini, Kylie looks super sassy and her twerking has got the fans gushing over her bikini bod and dancing skills.

Check out the video:

Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou also made two more TikTok videos and oh boy! we're literally drooling. Recently, Kylie Jenner made the headlines when it was revealed that she had gotten for herself a mansion worth thirty-six million dollars in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old has been making the most out of her time in quarantine and has been social-distancing along with her family at the Palm Springs.

