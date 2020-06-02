Kylie Jenner wants people to stop keeping a track of her bank balance post fallout with Forbes

Kylie Jenner posts a series of tweets to hit back at Forbes after the magazine accuses her of faking her billionaire status.

Kylie Jenner wants people to stop keeping a track of her bank Kylie Jenner was announced as the youngest self-established billionaire by Forbes for the second time in 2020. Being the owner and founder of her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner's net worth stood at USD 1 billion at the beginning of 2020. However, a few days ago, Forbes magazine accused her of faking her finances in order to appear more wealthy than she actually is and to get the youngest billionaire title. They further alleged her to have lied about her earnings by showing false tax returns. After the feud with Forbes Magazine, Kylie Jenner gave out a statement saying that she never asked for any title from them. According to rumours, she also had a fallout with her mom and manager Kris Jenner for the same reason.

A furious Kylie Jenner dismissed the accusation by Forbes in a series of tweets. "What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period," Kylie wrote. According to The Sun, the beauty mogul had even stopped picking up her mom Kris Jenner's calls which made Kris enter panic mode. "Kylie won’t answer the phone to Kris and is at a loss over who to trust. Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high," a source revealed. Kris reportedly gets ten percent of the deals involving Kylie and the latter was furious with her mother for lying about her billionaire status.

However, a source has recently told Entertainment Tonight that Kylie and Kris are still tight to each other. "Kris and Kylie are best friends and there is no issue between them over the Forbes' article. At the end of the day Kylie just wants people to stop focusing on how much money she has. The article was written by Forbes and they were given proof of everything. This whole thing seems to be a clickbait attempt for Forbes," the insider informed. Kylie Jenner's attorney, Michael Kump, also released a statement on the matter and lashed out at the magazine.

"We have reviewed Forbes’ article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a 'web of lies' to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies," his statement read. "Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements," he continued. Michael Kump also wrote about how Forbes has been keeping a track of Kylie's bank balance. "It is said that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes," he added.

Kylie is obviously upset over the accusations and she says she does not accept them. "Even creating tax returns that were likely forged that's your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading," she tweeted. "but okay i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i'm doing perfectly fine," Kylie added.

Kylie is currently quarantined with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. The former couple parted ways in 2018 and Kylie has their baby girl's custody. While Kylie and Stormi have been staying in her new mansion, dad Travis Scott often visits them and spends time with Stormi. Kylie surprised her little one on Easter Sunday, last month. She arranged for fancy Easter eggs, yummy cookies, and cupcakes and enjoyed a pool party with Stormi and Travis Scott who was visiting them for the occasion. Besides this, Kylie and Stormi have been spending great mother-daughter time during the social distancing phase. Kylie often shares glimpses of her quarantine life along with baby Stormi.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner has a FALLOUT with momager Kris Jenner after Forbes report on her billionaire status?

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×