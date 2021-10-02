Kylie Jenner welcomes Halloween month with daughter Stormi; Hailey Bieber reacts

Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child, has recently shared some snaps of the decorations that she has done in her house for Halloween. Taking to her social media platform, the youngest Jenner showed her fans how her house has dolled up for the festivities, and there's an adorable cameo by daughter Stormi!

"October," Kylie penned, as she posted the pictures. The first picture is of a bowl filled with tiny pumpkins (classic Halloween decoration)! The next picture is that of a woollen spider sitting on some books, giving us all the feels of a scary Halloween at the Jenner household. Fans also got a sneak peek at the cupcakes that Kylie has baked for Halloween, but the next photo in the slide made us aware that the chef behind those adorable cupcakes was not the mother, but her 3-year-old daughter Stormi! Stormi seemed to be quite at work as her hands were filled with the batter and some of the cupcakes had already been decorated by the young chef.

The snaps also proceed to show some other decorations at her house, which includes aesthetically lit candles and large figurines. Hailey Bieber took the opportunity to 'heart' react to the post, along with several of Kylie's fans. While some fans have appreciated Kylie's baking skills, others have simply gushed over Stormi's cameo.

The Kardashian-Jenner household always treat fans with pictures from their celebrations, and Kourtney Kardashian too shared some snaps of her Halloween decorations. The mother of 3, has big skeletons on her front porch, along with big pumpkins and candles kept inside her house to give fans the spooky feeling of Halloween!

