Kylie Jenner welcomes second baby with Travis Scott; See FIRST photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially parents of two. The couple welcomed their second child on February 2, 2022. Kylie confirmed the news of her second baby's arrival with an adorable Instagram post where she dropped a first glimpse of the little one with a monochrome snap that showed her carefully holding her baby's little hands.

Kylie seemingly confirmed that it's a baby boy as she dropped a blue heart alongside the newborn's birth date in the caption. This is the beauty mogul's second child with Scott after the couple first welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster three years ago. Kylie's first post featuring a glimpse of her little one received a lot of love from fans, friends and family.

In the comments on the post, Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian who herself is a mother of three left a comment saying, "Mommy of two life." Also, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber poured love for Jenner and her baby by dropping heart emojis. Kylie's mom Kris Jenner left a sweet nickname for the newest member in the family as she commented saying, "Angel pie."

Travis is yet to share an update on the arrival of his second child on Instagram. The rapper has been staying away from social media after the Astroworld tragedy.

Kylie had confirmed her pregnancy in September last year after she shared an adorable video that showcased sweet moments including her and Travis finding out they were pregnant and also her breaking the news to mom Kris Jenner. Stormi was also seen jumping with joy over the news of her sibling being along the way in the sweet video.

