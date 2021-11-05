Kylie Jenner wishes 'boss of a mother' Kris Jenner on her 66th birthday: You make my world go round

Kris Jenner has turned 66 today and Kylie Jenner left no stone unturned to celebrate her 'mommy' on her special day. The beauty mogul, 24, took to Instagram to wish Kris on her birthday. "Happy Birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!" Kylie penned with a picture of the two of them in her private jet.

In the picture, Kris is styled in black while Kylie chose an all-white outfit. The two are posing in the most modish way ever and the mother-daughter seem to be having fun with each other! Kylie showered love on her mother by further adding about how grateful she is to be called Kris Jenner's daughter. There's not a day that goes by I don't thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you," Kylie penned. "You make my world go round!!!!!! @krisjenner."

Take a look at Kylie Jenner's birthday wish for Kris Jenner:

The other Kardashian-Jenner sisters haven't wished Kris yet, but we can expect some epic wishes from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan. Recently, the entire family wished Kendall Jenner on her 26th birthday, and Kylie accompanied her and Travis to a softball tournament where she flaunted her "Kendall in our MVP" placard.

For those unversed, Kylie is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott. The duo announced their pregnancy with an adorable social media post in the form of a video where they recorded the excitement of Kris and Stormi when the two of them got to know about Kylie's sudden pregnancy.

