Kylie Jenner wishes Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum on his birthday; drops beautiful snap with 'best friend' Aire

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner clan shares a close bond. And, the love and bond among their kids is similar. Khloe Kardashian’s son, Tatum, recently turned one. On that occasion, the little one received a special birthday wish from one of his aunt. Kylie Jenner shared a beautiful photo of her son Aire holding hands with his cousin Tatum, son of Khloe Kardashian. Jenner is commemorating her nephew while also enjoying some family time.

Kylie Jenner wished Khloe Kardashian’s son Tatum on his birthday

Tatum, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's youngest son, received plenty of birthday love from both parents this week, from a space-themed celebration to some adorable photos Thompson shared on social media.

But Kylie Jenner's post revealed that even Tatum's cousin is happy for him too. The reality star shared the photo alongside a sweet message and birthday wish for her nephew's big day. The photograph included the newborns, Tatum and Aire, joyfully holding each other's hands. Jenner even called Tatum, the ‘best friend’ of her son Aire.

Kylie shared the photo and captioned it, "Happy belated birthday, Tatum. We adore you. Aire's lifelong best friend."

When Kylie Jenner revealed why she changed her son’s name

While talking to her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou on the season 3 finale episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner stated that she never thought Wolf fitted her son well in the first place. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics explained the importance of her son's name, Aire Webster. She attributed her son's name change to hormones and postpartum emotions.

In the episode, Jenner acknowledged that she had begun the legal process of changing Aire's name. Kylie told her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, "I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning. It's also a Hebrew name, which I like. It means 'God's Lion.'"

Since then, Kylie has been more open about posting photographs of her child, who is currently 17 months old and is already a big boy, in his mother's words. Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son last year in February.

Meanwhile, apart from Kylie, Tristan Thompson also shared a sweet post for Tatum's first birthday with rare photos: “I am very grateful to be your daddy.”

On Friday, Khloe Kardashian also revealed all the details of her son's birthday party, which included rocket seats and starry sweets. Keeping in mind the party's space theme, Khloe celebrated her son's birthday with friends and family.

