Kylie Jenner 'wishes' to hook up with bff Stassie Karanikolaou? The Kardashians fame has an EPIC reply

Kylie Jenner and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recently grabbed headlines for all the wrong and weirdest reasons. Fans speculated that the BFFs were ‘hooking up’. However, the makeup mogul decided to put an end to speculations. She issued a clarification on the situation about her hooking up with Stassie. Read on to know about Kylie Jenner’s epic response.

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie react to hooking up rumors

Fans recently started to question if the lifelong best friends Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are more than just BFFs. This happened after the pair posted a picture on social media showing off their PDA. The viral photo shows Kylie and Stassie locking lips and expressing affection towards each other.

Kylie and her BFF made up their minds to settle the matter once and for all and responded to hooking up rumors. Kylie Jenner wants everyone to know that she is not dating or hooking up with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

On The Kardashians' season 3 finale, Jenner said, "The internet believes Stass and I are dating right now. I always make out with Stass; I don't know why this is a new thing."

In the new episode, the mother of two asked Stassie, "I find it amusing that everyone believes we are dating these days." She added, "We just like to kiss each other and stuff when we get a little alcohol in our system." Stassie Karanikolaou remarked, "That it was weird and how quickly people came to that conclusion."

Kylie Jenner further revealed what her followers think and said: "’We know you guys are having sex,’ is all I see in my comment section.”

However, The makeup tycoon confirmed that they aren't hooking up but ironically added, "I wish we were." The Kardashians star continued, "That it would have been way easier if I was sexually attracted to you."

In a later conversation, the 25-year-old reality star discussed her special relationship with her bestie. She said, “Since we were about 12 or 13, Anastasia and I have been close friends. She is unquestionably my oldest buddy.” In fact, the reality star claims that they have been inseparable ever since she can remember.

When Kylie Jenner told Stassie the meaning behind son Air Webster's name

The significance of her kid's name, Aire Webster, was revealed by Kylie Cosmetics' founder on the same episode of The Kardashians. Kylie Jenner told Anastasia Karanikolaou, "I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning. I'm going through the legal process of changing it. Additionally, I like that it is a Hebrew name. 'Lion of God' in meaning."

Kylie Jenner revealed, “That night, as I sobbed in the shower, I thought, 'That's not his name. What happened just now?” She continued, "I just gave my son the name Wolf, and someone just told me this 24 hours ago."

For the unversed, a month before her son’s first birthday, the 25-year-old made the decision to expose his identity to the world so that they could move on and start planning for the future.

In the same show, Kylie Jenner also discussed how she regrets having cosmetic procedures and having such high beauty standards.

