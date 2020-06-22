  1. Home
Kylie Jenner wishes Travis Scott on Father's Day; Calls him 'The best daddy to our daughter'

Kylie Jenner plans a special surprise for ex Travis Scott on Father's Day on behalf of their daughter Stormi Webster and calls him the best dad ever.
Kylie Jenner wished her ex Travis Scott on Father's Day in the most adorable manner. Kylie and Travis separated back in 2019 but the two are blessed with baby daughter Stormi Webster together. Even though Kylie has the custody of their child, the doting dad, Travis Scott is often found spending quality time with Stormi. On the occasion of Father's Day, Kylie took to her Instagram and shared a story of ex Travis holding Stormi in his arms.

The beauty mogul wished Travis Scott on Father's Day on behalf of 2-year-old Stormi and wrote, "happy father's day @travisscott. The best daddy to our daughter." Kylie posted a picture of Travis Scott holding Stormi's hand and walking with her. She also planned a special surprise for Travis Scott on his special day. Just a day before Father's Day, Travis too shared a few pictures of himself and daughter Stormi on Instagram. Both, Kylie and Travis have been for their daughter despite their own differences.

Check out the pictures:

According to recent speculations, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are giving their relationship a second chance. Last week, the former couple was spotted leaving together from a restaurant in Los Angeles. "Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," a source close to them told PEOPLE. "Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship," the insider added.

