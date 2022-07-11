Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi posts first TikTok as mom and dad Travis Scott hold hands during 'date night'

On Saturday, mommy Kylie Jenner enjoyed her night out with baby daddy Travis Scott. The couple was snapped while they were getting out of a restaurant in West Hollywood, holding hands. While the loved-up couple were enjoying their night, earlier in the day, Stormi had filmed a goofy video which her mom posted on TikTok and captioned, "stormis first tik tok."

In the video, baby Stormi had applied a funny face filter and was entertaining herself before she switched the camera and showed off her mommy. Kylie, in the video, was seen caught off guard by her daughter as she was eating noodles while wearing a robe and sporting wet hair. The cosmetics mogul's pal Hailey Bieber, on encountering the adorable video, commented, "Iconic obviously." Kylie's fans in the comment section also hyped up the little influencer-in-the-making as some wrote, "stormi = tiktok queen," via Page Six

Jenner had also posted a TikTok hours after Stormi's debut on the app as she got ready for her night out with the Sicko Mode rapper. The Jenner sibling wore a neon orange body-hugging dress with long sleeves. The design of the dress resembled a wrap-around as she paired the look with a mini blue handbag and matching orange pumps. Kylie kept it pretty simple in the hair department as she left it down and added bouncy curls to the blend. On the other hand, the rapper wore a comfy graphic sweatshirt with jeans and sneakers, topping the look off with a bunch of silver chains around his neck.

