Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster chants 'Patience' as she drools over forbidden candies; Watch Video

Stormi Webster wins the internet chanting 'Patience' when mommy Kylie Jenner leaves her alone with a jar full of candies.

It isn't the first time that Stormi Webster is making us go gaga over her. The 2-year-old has become the internet's favourite child ever since mommy Kylie Jenner shared her first video on social media. Kylie took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and shared a video of Stormi luring her with candies. Mommy Kylie Jenner plays a Candy Challenge with Stormy and asks her to pick up not more than three candies at a time. After saying so, Kylie leaves the video recording on and goes away to the washroom. Meanwhile, little Stormi chants 'Patience' as she drools over a jar full of forbidden candies and it is surely the cutest thing on the internet today.

Well, that takes a lot of guts, especially for a 2-year-old but little Stormi successfully passed the challenge that most of us would have failed at. "You can only have three of them. I'm going to give you three of them. But wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back. I'm going to go to the bathroom," Kylie set a trap for her toddler. "Ooo, chocolates," Stormi exclaims at first but then sits back, chanting, "Patience, patience." The 2-year-old jumps with joy as soon as Kylie returns and hands over three pieces of candies to her. Many celebs like Hailey Baldwin, Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, and others filled her comments section with cute comments.

Check out the video:

Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that little Stormi is quite like her mom, always ready to strike a pose! A couple of days ago, Kylie shared a picture of her posing in a blue outfit with a tennis racquet in her hand at the court in her new mansion. Dressed in matching blue top and shorts and white sports shoes, Stormi looked all set to defeat her mommy in Tennis. The little toddler's hair was tied in a high bun and we must admit that's quite a stylish athleisure. No better friendship than a mother and daughter's bond, Kylie proves the same and captions the picture on Instagram, "bestie."

Check it out:

Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Kylie wins the internet every time she posts a picture of herself but when its baby girl Stormi Webster, she surely gets those extra brownie points for her cuteness. A few days ago, Kylie shared a loved up picture of herself and Stormi gushing over how fast her little one is growing up. Kylie's Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos of Stormi. The 22-year-old owner of Kylie Cosmetics seems to be having a lot of fun with her little girl. during the social-distancing phase. Kylie has been self-quarantining along with her family in Palm Springs and is spending a lot of good quality mother-daughter time with Stormi these days.

Besides acing at tennis, Stormi seems to be an all-rounder. From baking cookies, taking swimming laps, playing different sports, Stormi Webster is learning it all at a young age. Kylie often shares glimpses of her baby daughter doing these activities. Recently, Kylie and Stormi also celebrated Easter together. Kylie made the best arrangements for her daughter to celebrate Easter Sunday with zest despite the lockdown and the social-distancing phase. Fancy Easter eggs, cupcakes, tasty Easter treats and candies, pizza, and more, Kylie gave Stormi everything that a child could ever want, that too without breaking rules and staying at home. Moreover, dad Travis Scott too joined the celebrations and surprised Stormi. He shared a video of the 2-year-old dancing with joy, posing in her white coloured swimsuit.

See the video here:

Stormi and Kylie are undoubtedly having a blast together! A recent video also shows Kylie carrying Stormi in her arms and bringing her inside her mansion after the little child exhausts herself playing outside (or probably after swimming in their lavish pool) but Stormi is full of energy and still wishes to go out and play more. A month ago, Kylie also gave Stormi some cookie baking sessions at home. Kylie baked the cookies in the oven while little Stormi squished yellow icing on top of them to decorate the cookies.

Check out the video:

Also Read: Kylie Jenner gushes about daughter Stormi Webster growing up; Shares cute videos of her playing by the pool

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×