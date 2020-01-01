Kylie Jenner's ex best friend Jordyn Woods says she has found her 'true worth' after difficult year

Jordyn Woods was involved with Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson and the cheating scandal led to an ugly social media burst.

If there's anyone in Hollywood who has had a difficult year in the public eye it has been Jordyn Woods. To rewind, Jordyn, who was Kylie Jenner's former best friend, was involved in one of the biggest cheating scandals this year. Jordyn was involved with Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson and the cheating scandal led to an ugly social media burst. It also ended Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship.

Reflecting on this difficult year, Jordyn shared a series of photos and wrote, "I don’t think one picture properly represents this year or even this decade. Little old me would have never imagined the places I’ve been and where I’m going. Just this year alone I’ve filmed multiple movies and shows, started my fitness baby, got the cover of magazines, done beautiful collaborations with all companies and artists I believe in, traveled the world and met some really cool people along the way, and so much more which is coming in the next decade."

Jordyn added, "Not only have I found myself as a entrepreneur but as a young woman. This year I’ve grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but Diamonds are made under pressure. I’ve rebirthed my relationship with God and I found my true worth. I’ve been given the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone that never gave up on me even in my darkest times."

"I want to also thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for getting me through. This is just the very beginning! 2020 you’re not ready for us!! Drop a (heart) if you’re ready for the blessings that are about to come through!!" Jordyn concluded. Check out her post below:

