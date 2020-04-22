Kylie Jenner's ex boyfriend Travis Scott to launch his track Astronomical on the video game platform Fortnite

Travis Scott is all set to premiere his track Astronomical on the video game platform Fortnite on April 23, 2020.

After endless speculations and rumours, Travis Scott is all set to launch his new track Astronomical on the popular third-person-shooter videogame platform Fortnite. There were several leaks about Travis premiering a space-themed song or concert on Fortnite, and now finally we know that the rapper will be performing his track Astronomical on the video game platform on April 23, 2020. Travis will be live streaming his song instead of performing it physically in front of a huge crowd in wake of the Coronavirus crisis across the globe.

Travis Scott released an album named Astroworld back in 2018 that shows his fascination with space. He also attended the Astroworld Festival in the same year. Travis' hometown Houston is also known for its Lyndon B Johnson Space Center, where NASA conducts human spaceflight training, research and flight control. Hence, the theme of his song Astronomical is rightfully based on space. The makers of the video game platform Fornite have recently released a statement regarding the launch of the new Travis Scott Events on their platform.

Fortnite is collaborating with Travis Scott for a host of shows and fan engagements from April 23-25. To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Travis Scott's Astronomical, the makers have set multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. "Jump into whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it," their statement read. "Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite," they added.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×