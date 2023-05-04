Kylie Jenner's fans disapprove of her fillers as she flaunts 'lumpy face' at Met Gala 2023

Kylie Jenner’s "lumpy" face stunned critics, who implored the star to "ditch the fillers."

Kylie, 25, wore a red Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a thigh slit and a pale blue contrast at the Met Gala on Monday night. Her hair was pulled back in an exquisite updo, and her makeup was light and beautiful.

She was noticed leaving her hotel before the event with her five-year-old daughter Stormi by her side. Her outfit, though, was noticeably different when she made her way to the fashion event.

Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala look

Kylie slayed the ramp as she made an appearance in an enormous blue robe with a crimson accent as she stepped out the doors of her temporary residence.

She walked along the white carpet, abandoning both her daughter and the robe. Kylie made a theatrical entrance, lowering her gown and transforming it from a robe to a train.

Fans, on the other hand, took notice of the Hulu star's face, which later became a subject.

The audience reacted to Kylie Jenner’s "lumpy face."

"She was too busy looking at that lumpy face to notice the outfit; is that what she was going for?" said one key reviewer.

"Face so messed up, no makeup can fix it," a second Reddit user remarked.

Another said, "Her cheeks are so full of filler, omg."

"I'm sorry to say that, but I like her a lot. Definitely the best-dressed of the three. Her messed-up face, on the other hand, spoils everything. "Poor girl," said a fourth.

"She appears to be unhappy to be there. LOL, girl, you're at the meeting!" "Put some life into those dead eyes," a fifth remarked.

Excessive plastic surgery rumors

Kylie was photographed in West Hollywood in February wearing a baseball cap and a mask, hiding her full face. Her eyes were the only portion of her face that was visible.

The Kardashian star was facing allegations that her most recent reported cosmetic treatment was excessive.

Fans were afraid earlier this month that she had overdone it with her cosmetic surgery when she showed off plumper lips.

In the midst of her postpartum weight loss, she recently spread additional plastic surgery speculations concerning prospective breast reduction surgery.

ALSO READ: Why is Kylie Jenner receiving social media backlash for 'phony behavior' over new Met Gala post?

ALSO READ: Is Khloe Kardashian throwing shade at her sisters for attending the Met Gala without her?