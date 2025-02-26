Kylie Jenner's Kindness for Jesus Guerrero Revealed by Late Hairstylist's Family Post His Funeral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Many people were shocked after learning about the sudden passing of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero at 34 years old. One of his clients, Kylie Jenner, stepped in and lent her support to his family by taking care of his funeral costs.

His sister, Gris, has created a GoFundMe in order to gather funds for the late hairstyle's funerals and transport his belongings back to his native place, which is Houston.

According to the report, the family shared the update on the abovementioned website and also thanked Jenner for her assistance.

The update mentioned that when they made the GoFundMe page, they thought they would have to look after all the costs themselves. It also mentioned that she did not desire to “burden any clients with this.” It further read, “Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support.”

It was also mentioned that the USD 96,000 that was raised prior to that would be utilized to bear the expenses tied to getting the thing Jesus owned back to his home, along with other “unexpected expenses to settle his assets.”

The update further read that due to the “unexpected” nature of his passing, there were multiple things that were not set up for a period like that, adding, “The next several months will have many hoops we will have to jump through to ensure we honor him in the best way we can.”

The update continued, “Our mother will be taking time off to ensure that everything gets taken care of and so that she can grieve properly because a mother should never have to bury her child. We truly appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you.”

For the unversed, Jesus, with his A-list clientele including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rosalia, Kali Uchis, Charli XCX, and many more, truly impressed people with his work.

On February 24, an insider revealed to People magazine that the Kylie cosmetics founder was “shocked” over his passing. The source further continued, “As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money,” adding, “She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.”