Kylie Jenner's Makeup-Free tutorial for new product leaves FANS swooning over her glowing look

Love can bring a different glow to you face. Kylie Jenner, 26, recently took to Instagram to share a tutorial video about her latest beauty product. She surprised her followers by appearing makeup-free before applying her new concealer. Fans were in awe looking at her glowing bare face.

Kylie Jenner's new video left her fans swooning

In the video, the star of The Kardashians had her dark hair down in loose waves and added a touch of elegance with gold earrings. For the tutorial, she chose a nude long-sleeved blouse and sported an on-trend French manicure. With enthusiasm, she greeted her audience, saying, "Hi guys! If you haven't heard already, I'm dropping a brand new concealer... my Power Plush Longwear Concealer." Kylie went on to provide detailed instructions on how to use this new product and even highlighted the upcoming launch of a "vegan brush" designed to complement the concealer.

Following the tutorial, many of Kylie's nearly 400 million followers shared their reactions to her fresh-faced appearance. Admirers expressed their love for her look, with one saying, "She looks better natural without makeup." Others playfully contemplated adding concealer to their routine, saying, "Yasss baby!!! I just can’t wait to try it (white heart emoji)," While one said, "I would just like to say, you are stunning without anything on your face!!!" Another one added, "Love that your willing to show yourself naturally and then after with your make up! Get it girl! (fire emoji)."

Kylie excitedly revealed in caption, POWER PLUSH LONGWEAR CONCEALER LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER 27th !! 🤍 KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics

Kylie isn't 'depressed' post her realtionship with Timothee Chalamet

This makeup tutorial video followed a recent TikTok video where Kylie appeared in casual attire, wearing baggy sweatpants and a tank top. In the video, she playfully stated, “Right now, I’m not depressed. I’m just having a little break from slaying. I’m just having a little break from slaying. And then I’m gonna go back to slaying soon. So don’t you worry,” syncing her words to a humorous audio clip. Her fans reassured her that she has always been slaying, disagreeing with the audio's sentiment.

Kylie's social media activity coincides with her newfound romance with 27-year-old Dune star Timothée Chalamet. Their romance sparked in April this year after a video from their meeting at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023 resurfaced. They made their relationship official at Beyoncé's concert on September 4th, and most recently, they were spotted getting cozy at the U.S. Open on September 10th.

