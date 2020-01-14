Kylie Jenner's 'miss you' post for sister Kendall Jenner is the cutest thing you will see today; See Pic

In the picture, a young Kendall can be seen flashing her toothless smile for the camera. Check it out below.

Kylie Jenner keeps her family close and her immediate family even closer. The youngest billionaire's closest group of friends include her girl gang and sisters. It is a fact that the beauty mogul shares a strong bond with her sister Kendall Jenner as well as cousins Kourteney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian. Given that Kylie runs a beauty empire and Kendall travels the world for her modelling assignments, the sisters rarely get time to spend with each other. So it came as no surprise when Kylie revealed on Instagram that she misses Kendall.

Sharing an adorable picture of baby Kendall, Kylie wrote, "i miss u @kendalljenner". It wasn't just any photo. In the picture, a young Kendall can be seen flashing her toothless smile for the camera. The photo definitely melted many hearts with the Kardashian sisters commenting on the photo. The super model also replied to Kylie's photo saying, "agh i miss you."

Kendall's bestie Hailey Bieber also dropped expressing her surprise over the super model's cuteness. Kendall's childhood photo is probably the cutest thing you will see on the Internet today. Check it out below:

Isn't it simply adorable.

As the year commenced, Kylie Jenner made headlines for her brand new hair colour. The social media bee has kept her fans updated with every move. From sharing adorable photos of her daughter Stormi to her risque photoshoots, Kylie Jenner is keeping fans and followers hooked to the gram.

