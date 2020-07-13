  1. Home
Kylie Jenner's pool date with ex BFF Jordyn Woods' friend Megan Thee Stallion leaves fans baffled

Megan Thee Stallion, who had initially pledged her allegiance to Kylie's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, was seen hanging out with the beauty mogul in the pool over the weekend.
3186 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2020 02:41 pm
Kylie Jenner,Hollywood,Megan Thee StallionKylie Jenner's pool date with ex BFF Jordyn Woods' friend Megan Thee Stallion leaves fans baffled
Kylie Jenner surprised millions of her fans with her recent pool night out with Megan Thee Stallion. Why you ask? Well, Megan Thee Stallion, who had initially pledged her allegiance to Kylie's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, was seen hanging out with the beauty mogul in the pool over the weekend. Turns out, the two wore similar gold and black bikinis and were seen chilling in a luxurious, purple-lit pool. While in the pool, they also had some company as rapper Tory Lanez joined them.  

Fans got to know that the two divas were chilling in the pool as Megan Thee Stallion went live on Instagram and gave a small glimpse of their night out. Many fans on social media pointed out how Megan Thee was friends with Jordyn Woods but had now switched sides and was hanging out with Kylie.

One user wrote, "I thought Megan was friends with Jordyn? This the fake friend behavior I don’t like." While another pointed out, "There’s something about Megan thee stallion & Kylie Jenner hanging out together that doesn’t sit well with my spirit." A comment also read, "Now wait a damn minute ain’t Megan and Jordyn like besties??"  The post attracted a whole lot of attention and fans were not too happy about the two coming together. For the unversed, Kylie and Jordyn had an ugly fallout in February 2019 during the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. 

Check out the video: 

What are your thoughts on Kylie and Megan Thee Stallion's new found friendship? Let us know in the comments below.  

