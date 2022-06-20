Kylie Jenner's son appears in a new photo alongside Stormi and Travis Scott in a Father's Day special post

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet new photo of her baby boy and daughter Stormi as they celebrated Father's Day along with Travis Scott. With an adorable photo of the rapper and their two kids sharing some sweet family time, Kylie wrote, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you." Kylie put a cute heart emoji to hide her newborn son's face in the photo.

The sweet photo shared by Kylie showcased Travis laying in bed eating noodles as their baby boy rested on his chest while their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, can be seen taking a nap beside the duo. This isn't the first time that Kylie has shared a photo of her baby boy, previously she dropped sweet photos of his little hands and feet.

Check out Kylie Jenner's post here:

Apart from the family photo, Jenner also dropped another photo where Travis was seen matching sneakers with his son. Kylie and Travis welcomed their baby boy earlier this year. While the couple had initially named him as Wolf, it was later announced by Kylie that they are changing his name. She told USA Today that she and partner Scott were "in the process" of legally changing the name but added, "it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name. She further added, "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

In the meantime, Jenner has also been posting about her fitness progress on Instagram lately and also shared how at four months postpartum she is taking "no days off" from the gym and also spoke about the amount of pain she has been dealing with.

