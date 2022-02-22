Kylie Jenner's son Wolf Webster gets a middle name with an important connection to father Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently welcomed their second baby, son Wolf Webster. Kylie made the happy announcement on Instagram as she shared the first photo of the little one on February 7, 2022. According to TMZ who managed to get a look at Wolf Webster's birth certificate, the little one not only has a unique name but also a significant middle name that holds a major connection to his father Travis Scott.

As reported by TMZ, Wolf's birth certificate reveals his full name as Wolf Jacques Webster. The certificate reveals that Kylie gave birth to her second child at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on February 2, 2022. As for her son's name, the couple decided to give Travis‘ birth name as his middle name. Travis whose birth name has been Jacques Webster has now been given to his son.

While Kylie hasn't shared any new updates about Wolf on Instagram, her mom Kris Jenner who recently appeared on The Ellen Show spoke about the newest member of the family. Speaking to Ellen, Kris revealed that Kylie's newborn looks exactly like his elder sister, Stormi Webster.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi who is now 4 years old, back in 2018. What's amazing is that Stormi's birthday falls on February 1 and her little brother Wolf was born just a day after that on February 2. Many fans also pointed out how Kylie's son birthdate is an angel number as he was born on February 2, 2022.

