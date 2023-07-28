Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency; What to expect from it?

Fans of Kylie Minogue are in for a treat as the iconic singer announces her Las Vegas residency at the Venetian's exclusive Voltaire nightclub. After years of anticipation, Minogue revealed the exciting news during a Los Angeles event, expressing her excitement for the upcoming shows.

A perfect match for Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue expressed her joy and anticipation for the upcoming Las Vegas residency. She shared her admiration for the Voltaire nightclub's spirit of pure, authentic fun, which perfectly resonates with her pop artist persona. The residency marks the singer's first series of concerts since her Golden Tour shows in 2019, offering an intimate and exclusive experience for her fans. She said "So to finally be able to say, yes, I am doing a show in Vegas and to be at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort, it's just, it's such a good match. And, yeah, I couldn't be more excited."

A hot ticket for Kylie Minogu's performance

With tickets going on sale on August 3, fans are eager to secure a spot at the intimate venue that seats around 1,000 attendees. Minogue acknowledged the excitement and panic among her friends and fans about the venue's size but emphasized that it brings a unique and immersive experience. She expressed confidence that the Voltaire setting will allow fans to feel connected and engaged while dancing and reveling in her music. "The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It's one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that," the singer said. "The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night – that's what my music is for."

Kylie Minogue's Las Vegas residency comes as she prepares to release her highly anticipated 16th studio album, Tension, featuring the standout track "Padam Padam." After successful tours and performances promoting her previous albums, Minogue's return to the stage promises to be a dazzling and unforgettable experience. With her infectious pop beats and energetic performances, the residency is sure to create lasting memories for both lifelong fans and newcomers alike.

