Kylie Minogue CONFIRMS her new song Say Something is dropping this week

Kylie Minogue surprised fans by announcing that her new song Say Something is dropping this week. The singer also reported that she will be releasing a new album Disco in November this year.
Kylie Minogue confirms that she will make her musical return this week with her new single Say Something on Thursday, July 23 and a new album later this year. The singer, 52, took to social media and confirmed she will be releasing her latest album Disco on November 6.  She wrote, “Are you ready to SAY SOMETHING? My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:001 BST #KylieDisco.”

 

The new album will mark her 15th album and is said to be a comeback for Kylie, whose last record was Golden in 2018. A source told the publication: “From what I’ve heard of it so far, the new record is set to be a disco classic.” 

 

“It’s everything you want from a Kylie track. Fans are going to love it. She has been working on her new music for a while now but everything has really come together in the last few months,” the source shared with The Sun. “Say Something is upbeat and summery. It’s been a grim few months for everyone so Kylie feels like now is the perfect time to put it out and spread some joy,” the insider added. Fans of the singer were clearly excited about the prospect of a new album and her new song Say Something as #KylieDisco quickly started trending on Twitter on Tuesday as soon as the country singer made this announcement public. 

 

Kylie previously hinted at the direction her new album would take in an interview with the same newspaper in 2019. She said: “I would look forward to doing a pop-disco album. That’s where I think I would head.”  

 

Kylie, who is in a relationship with GQ's creative director Paul Solomons, performed at Glastonbury last summer where she was the festival's most-watched set. Her last album Golden reached the top of the charts in both the UK and her native Australia.

