Kylie Minogue feels Barbie actor Margot Robbie would portray her well in possible biopic; Details inside

Kylie Minogue opened up about her possible biopic recently and expressed she would like Barbie actor Margot Robbie to portray her. Minogue, 55, said that the Australian actress would be the ideal choice for the role, as she already has a signature Australian accent. The singer also announced she’ll be performing her first ever Las Vegas show from November to January recently.

ALSO READ: Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency; What to expect from it?

Kylie Minogue reveals she wants Margot Robbie for her biopic

Kylie Minogue has stated in an interview with E! Online that for her biopic, she would consider casting an Australian actress to play her role. At present, the leading contender for the role is Barbie actress Margot Robbie.

In the interview, Minogue stated that “Most of the projects I have worked on have been collaborative, so I have not had to make a decision about who to work with.” She added, “But no matter who I work with, there is always something to learn.”

However, she revealed that famous singer Beyoncé and Rihanna are her dream collaborators for her upcoming biopic.

Kylie Minogue sympathizes with Miranda Lambert's selfie frustration

When Miranda Lambert stopped her show in Las Vegas on July 15 to tell fans to stop taking selfies, she was met with a lot of criticism from fans and celebs alike.

But the Australian singer has a different point of view. She says that when people don't respond to her in the same way they used to when she was hands-free, it can be tough to get used to. "If you know what it was like before the internet, it can be really frustrating, but you just have to deal with it the best way you can," she said.

The rapper stated that while Lambert had the right to express her emotions, she should not have stopped the concert in between. "As an artist, it's your job to make art," she said. The singer added, "The manner in which people engage with that art, or respond to it, or appreciate it, is entirely up to them.”

Meanwhile, Minogue recently announced that she'll be performing her first ever Las Vegas show at the brand-new Voltaire nightclub in the Venetian from November to January.

ALSO READ: Barbie: Margot Robbie's makeup artists did not want her to look plastic; says, 'Fake image wasn't beautiful'