Kylie Minogue will return playing her iconic Neighbours character

Singer-actress Kylie Minogue took her fans back to the eighties by returning to play her iconic "Neighbours" character Charlene Robinson.
The 51-year-old played the daughter of Fred Mitchell and Madge Bishop on the long running show between 1986 and 1988. Minogue has again slipped back into her dungarees and picked up a wrench to reprise her character in an advert for the Australian tourist board, reports mirror.co.uk. The three-minute advert, which also stars comedian Adam Hills and features cameos from cricketer Shane Warne and swimmer Ian Thorpe, sees her singing about the advantages of visiting Australia.

The star also recreates her iconic "Slow" music video - showing herself laying beside a swimming pool. "Phew! I can finally talk about this now. It has been so hard keeping this a secret," She said after the video went live. "That was done with nothing but pure love and we hope to see you Down Under real soon," she added.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

