From Kylie’s 2nd pregnancy to Kravis engagement, THESE are the Kardashian family’s milestone moments of 2021

The Kardashian family has had a trailblazing year, from Kylie Jenner’s 2nd pregnancy announcement to Kourtney and Travis’ engagement, the reality TV stars have had their fair share of challenges this year. As we look forward to welcoming the new year, we’re looking at the path-breaking family’s explosive year and most memorable moments of 2021.

Kravis aka Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went Instagram official right after Valentine’s Day on February 16th this year! And since their whirlwind romance started, there has been no looking back! Soon after in October, the rock star got down on one knee and popped the question at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

While one sister welcomed new love, Kim said goodbye to the old. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim and her rapper husband Kanye West split, with Kim filing for divorce on February 19 after months of deliberation and a rough 2020.

The iconic show that made the family a household name–Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended its 20-season run on June 10 this year. The entire family chatted with Andy Cohen, during which they dished on their past regrets and most memorable moments of the show and much more.

Back in June, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attended the 2021 Parsons Benefit in New York City with their daughter Stormi Webster, which fueled reconciliation rumours amongst fans and media. Soon after in September, Kylie announced her pregnancy with a heartwarming video.

Kim and Pete Davidson left fans in a frenzy after they were confirmed to be dating in November. The duo first made contact in October when Kim hosted SNL, quite successfully, if we do say that ourselves.

