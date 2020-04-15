From Kylie's Easter to Kim's perfume launch; Here's what Kardashian, Jenner sisters are upto during quarantine

Kylie's fancy Easter celebration, Khloe's daughter True's birthday shenanigans, Kim's perfume launch and more, here's how the Kardashian and Jenner sisters and spending quarantine.

This quarantine phase has been quite dull for many of us. But looking at the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, it feels like their life during the lockdown is even merrier than what our life has been otherwise. From Kylie Jenner's fancy Easter celebration to Khloe Kardashian's dreamy birthday decor for her 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian's sizzling throwback pictures to Kendall Jenner's dance videos, quarantine seems not so boring for the quintessential sisters and their Instagram feed is proof! Every other day, the five divas take to their social media handles and treat their fans with some amazing quarantine content.

Be it their sizzling pictures, fun videos with their little kids, bonding time with family, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters know how to keep themselves occupied during the quarantine and of course! they know how to keep us entertained with their Insta stories. Every time either of the five ladies posts something, they set their Instagram gushing and dropping fire and heart emojis in their comments section. Besides making us go gaga over their social media posts, the five sisters are also keeping us high on gossips. Here's what all the sassy sisters have been up to during quarantine. Let's have a look!

Kylie Jenner seems to be on cloud 9 as the 22-year-old recently became the youngest self-established billionaire in the world owing to her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics. Apart from that, she celebrated Easter in the most fun way with her family in Palm Springs and guess what? Ex-flame Travis Scott too joined them in the celebrations and chilled by the poolside with Kylie and their little girl Stormi Webster. Kylie not only had fun dipping into the swimming pool but also enjoyed making a pizza with her mom and baked easter cookies for herself and Stormi. She also decorated some Easter eggs for the occasion.

Watch the videos:

Moving on to Kim Kardashian, the 39-year-old definitely seems to have an eventful time during the quarantine. Kim recently launched her perfume named KKW x KRIS in collaboration with her mother Kris Jenner. "A woody, white floral fragrance with the freshness of freesia, creamy white gardenia, and tuberose at the heart," she described the scent on her Instagram handle and announced that the mother-daughter duo will be donating 20% of profits from ALL sales of KKW FRAGRANCE from April 15th - May 5th to an organization that provides food for children on the weekends across America.

Check it out:

Khloe Kardashian surprised her daughter True with the best gifts ever on her 2nd birthday. The little angel turned 2 on April 12 and the doting mom did all it takes to make her child happy. Khloe decorated her room with pink balloons, got her fancy Easter eggs, candies, chocolates and lots more. She even converted her playroom into an ice cream parlour. What else could a child ever want? On seeing the surprises that her mommy had planned for her, True looked like she's entered a fairyland. Dressed in a pink frock, the little kid looked happier than ever.

Check it out:

While Kylie and Khloe are busy being doting mommies to their daughters, Kourtney Kardashian is winning the internet with her throwback pictures. Kourtney at 40 seems to be reverse aging as the diva posts breathtaking pictures of herself posing in lush swimsuits and fancy dresses. Another picture shows her cuddling with her cute dog and celebrating Easter. It surely seems like Kourtney's Insta game is the strongest out of all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.

Check it out:

Kendall Jenner is not someone who posts a lot on her Instagram but whenever she does, it is a treat for her Instafam. Recently, the 24-year-old got her fans swooning over her moves as she posted a dance video of herself pulling off some sizzling belly dancing moves. Oh boy! she's got the kind of body that makes one want to hit the gym and indulge in fitness right away! She also posted a childhood picture of herself where she looks as cute as a plum. She's also been posting the same pictures of her trying out some funky hair colour filter on her phone.

Watch the video:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×