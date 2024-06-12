Kyra Sedgwick Drops Hints About Her Character In Season 3 Of The Summer I Turned Pretty

Kyra Sedgwick, the antagonist of the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, drops clues about her character in the upcoming season of the show. While most of the cast members confirmed reprising their roles in the drama series, Sedgwick’s return to the series remains unconfirmed.

During her appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival for her film premiere of Bad Shabbosh, the actress shared with People Magazine, "I'm not in season 3. No, no, no. Spoiler alert."

How will Kyra Sedgwick’s absence from the show reflect on the storyline?

While the original cast members of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be returning, the absence of Sedgwick would also raise questions about whether Elsie Fischer, who played Sedgwick’s onscreen daughter, would also be returning or not. While the plot of season 3 has not been revealed yet, it is expected that the upcoming episodes will follow the narrative of the previous season.

As for Kyra Sedgwick’s character, the actress portrayed Aunt Julia in the show, who has evil plans to sell Susannah’s beach house. The upcoming season of the Prime Video series, just like the first two seasons, will be based on the book by Jenny Han.

The author’s trilogy has been quite popular amongst young readers, and so has the series. Lola Tung, who plays the character of Belly in the show, shared on May 14 that the new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is officially rolling and will premiere in 2025. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress wrote, "See you in Summer 2025!"

Jenny Han on the upcoming season of The Summer I Turned Pretty

The author of the trilogy, We’ll Always Have Summer shared that she went into the show with an open mind and yet stayed true to the plot of her book. Speaking to the Magazine, Han revealed, “To me, the fun of the show is to watch it and be able to experience it as the story is meant to be told, which is where you're not sure of the ending.”

The book writer shared that she likes to get pleasure from not knowing the ending of the movies she watches. She likes to be surprised.

Han shared, “It's kind of the pain and the pleasure of storytelling is when I go to the movies, I don't want to know the ending. I really want to be surprised, and I want to be on that journey, even though it does cause me anxiety as I'm watching.”

The screenwriter further added, “So I know that it can make the fans crazy, but I'm really always trying to preserve their experience and for them to have the best possible experience as the audience.”

The first two seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are available to stream on Prime Video.

