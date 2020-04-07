Léa Seydoux on Bond women's representation in No Time To Die: We are not here to please James Bond’s sexuality

In a recent interview, No Time To Die star Léa Seydoux commented on how the women pack a punch in Bond 25 and aren't just present to please "James Bond's sexuality." Read below to know more about what Léa had to share on the same.

Over several decades, James Bond's face changed with time and actors of the current generation. However, one thing that lacked was the representation of the Bond women as nothing but sexual objects and love interests for the British spy, who mostly always die! However, with time, things are changing for the better and proof comes in the form of No Time To Die. While Léa Seydoux and Naomie Harris, who we met as Dr. Madeleine Swann and Eve Moneypenny in Spectre, reprise their roles for Bond 25, we also see the introduction of Ana de Armas as Paloma, a CIA agent and Lashana Lynch, as Nomi, the first black female 007 agent in Bond history!

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Léa spoke candidly about how the Bond franchise is adapting with times especially with Lashana's history-making role! "We are not here to please Bond’s sexuality, Seydoux stated to Harper's Bazaar and added, "What we forget is that James Bond is also a sexual object. He’s totally a sexual object. He’s one of the few, maybe one of the only, male characters to be sexualised. I think that women, they love to see Bond, no? To see his body. No? Don’t you think? I love to see sexy men in bathing suits."

While speaking about her character, in particular, Léa explains that Madeleine is not a clichéd stereotype! Rather, Swann's a real, interesting woman, according to The French Dispatch star.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig as James Bond for the very last time along with Rami Malek as the Bond villain, No Time To Die is slated to release in the UK on November 12, 2020, and in the US on November 25, 2020.

