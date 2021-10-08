Léa Seydoux lauds Daniel Craig for turning James Bond from a ‘misogynist to a feminist’

James Bond: No Time To Die's Léa Seydoux has praised Daniel Craig for turning the 007 agent into a feminist. During an interview with The AV Club, via Screenrant, Madeleine Swann aka Seydoux stated that Craig's Bond legacy would be the fact he made the spy a feminist.

According to Seydoux, Craig turned a character who is a "misogynist into a feminist," and termed the development as "very important." The actress also lauded Craig for bringing in more artistry and complexity to the franchise and the iconic character. "They have become very interesting films," Léa said, referring to Craig being the gamechanger in the James Bond universe. Seydoux's views about the updated look of the franchise and the James Bond characters can definitely be stated true, as Craig's bond era has also witnessed powerful women in the lead including Eva Green as Vesper Lynd, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, Ana de Armas as Paloma, to note a few.

For those unversed with the James Bond universe, No Time To Die was the last movie for Craig to star as the stunning spy. A Cary Fukunaga directorial, the latest James Bond movie also introduces a new villain, Rami Malek's Safin who provokes Bond with a secret from the past. James Bond: No Time To Die serves action-packed sequences, coupled with romance and thrill, with the cherry on the cake being Daniel Craig as 007 for one last time.

Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to witness who plays James Bond after Craig, however, fans can only expect the announcement to be done in or after 2022.

