La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist to unveil its fifth season in April 2021? Find Out

The popular show La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist from Netflix's hood could see its fifth season coming out in April 2021. The latest news update states that the makers are looking to release the 5th season of the highly appreciated series in April 2021. There is no official announcement yet made by the makers of the show, but the fans are already theorizing about the release date of the fifth season. The makers of the series Money Heist dropped the third season on July 19, 2019, and then the fourth part came out on April 3, 2020.

Hence the fans are hoping that Netflix should have the fifth part ready for release by April 2021. Even though there is no official word out yet, but many fans are thinking that the production team has shot for two seasons and Netflix will stick to releasing the latest season with a gap of six months from the previous season. Now, there is a strong buzz among the fans on social media that the character Manila could kill Arturo in the next season.

The character of Arturo is amongst the most disliked characters from the series as he always creates problems and worsens the situation at hand for the lead character involved in the heist and also for the Professor. The storyline of the fifth season is kept completely under wraps and the viewers are left guessing as to what will happen next. Many twists and turns are being predicted about the upcoming season but then the makers could drop an unexpected twist to the story.

