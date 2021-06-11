LA cops flooded with 911 calls to Jennifer Lopez's home for last 6 months; Here's Why

As per the report, calls to the LAPD began almost six months ago after Jennifer Lopez performed at Joe Biden's presidential ceremony.

The Los Angeles Police Department is making multiple trips to Jennifer Lopez's LA home and without a reason! According to a latest report in TMZ, someone has been repeatedly calling the LAPD with complaints related to Jennifer Lopez's home for the last six months. However, every time the cops head out to check the issue at the singer's home, there's rarely anyone or anything breaking the rules.

As per the report, calls to the LAPD began almost six months ago after the singer performed at Joe Biden's presidential ceremony. The random caller dials 911 and does not complain about anything massive but small issues like loud music or other disturbing noise coming from the house. However, TMZ's sources revealed that whenever cops reach JLo's home, her security confirms that everything's fine and that there's no such disturbance.

At one point, the cops questioned a gardener at Jennifer's home but her security assured them that the gardener wasn't blasting music.

The constant calls have become a menace for the LAPD as they are now working with JLo's security to solve the issue. The cops are also looking into it to see if the situation was politically motivated since the calls began after Lopez's performance at Biden's ceremony. The cops are, however, facing a difficult time to track down the random caller as they are not originating from a landline.

We wonder if this nightmare for JLo and the LA cops will end anytime soon!

