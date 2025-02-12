La Dolce Villa on OTT: When And Where to Watch Exciting Rom-Com Starring Scott Foley And Violante Placido

Who said dreamy rom-coms were dead? The upcoming movie La Dolce Villa has raised our expectations before its release. The room-com, which will be available to stream on Netflix seemingly is a perfect watch for Valentine's Day.

The movie revolves around Eric, a businessman, who visits Italy to stop his daughter Olivia from spending her savings on restoring a villa she bought for one Euro. There, he ends up going on a new venture of his life, experiencing romance and beauty.

Netflix’s official website mentions the synopsis: “When his daughter decides to buy a crumbling Tuscan villa, Eric rushes to Italy to talk her out of it — and instead finds beauty, romance, and new purpose.”

The film features a talented group of actors including Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Violante Placido, Giuseppe Futia, Simone Luglio, Tommaso Basili, Daniel Panzironi, Nunzia Schiano, Luisa De Santis, Lucia Ricalzone, Giselle Gant, Madior Fall, Jenny De Nucci, Mitch Salm, Melanie Neu, Ettore Nicoletti, Loris Loddi, and Sinne Mutsaers, per IMDb.

The venture is helmed by none other than Mark Waters, who is known to direct many iconic movies including Mother of the Bride, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls.

The script of the upcoming venture is penned by Hilary Galanoy and Elizabeth Hackett. Robyn Snyder and Deb Evans reportedly wear the cap of producers for the venture.

According to Tudum by Netflix's article, while talking about the venture, producer Snyder said, “It’s Italy, so their prospects are excellent!” adding, “And that romance extends to other people, their own life’s purpose, and the country itself.”

While talking about his character, Foley reportedly shared, that he is desperate while attempting to, “foster a new and different relationship with his daughter as this movie unfolds.”

The audience can catch La Dolce Villa on February 13, 2025, on Netflix.