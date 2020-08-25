LA Lakers’ fallen athlete Kobe Bryant is getting honoured with a street named after him in LA

  1. Home
City Councilman Herb J. Wesson Jr. confirmed that the late basketball star Kobe Bryant who would've turned 42 last week is being honoured with a street named after him in LA.
A street in Los Angeles will be renamed after the late basketball player Kobe Bryant, it was announced on “Kobe Bryant Day.” The late Lakers superstar would have turned 42 this past Sunday (August 23) and if you didn’t know, “Kobe Bryant Day” takes place on August 24 because of his former jersey numbers 8 and 24.

 

“Figueroa Street will soon be Kobe Bryant Boulevard between Olympic (Boulevard) & (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down on it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #MambaMentality, anything is possible,” City Councilman Herb J. Wesson Jr. said on. It’s not yet known when the renaming will take place. The street that is being renamed is located right outside the Staples Center, where Kobe played with his former team--The LA Lakers.

 

In case you missed it, Kobe‘s wife Vanessa Bryant also paid a heartbreaking tribute to the athlete, Vanessa shared a lengthy message on Instagram to mark his birthday. Vanessa wrote: “To my baby—Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything thrown my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try and see the best in people but cut out the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily,” she said.

 

