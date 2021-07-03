LA Return: Prince Harry spotted heading to Heathrow Airport just a day after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry has already made his way back to Los Angeles, only a day after he and Prince William emotionally unveiled a statue as a tribute to their late mother Princess Diana on July 1.

As Prince Harry and Prince William put on a "united front," amid their estranged relationship, at their late mother Princess Diana statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, The Duke of Sussex has already headed back to Los Angeles to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children - son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, who was born on June 4.

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Harry's car was spotted leaving Windsor and headed to London's Heathrow Airport on July 2. It was a black 2019 Volkswagen Caravelle that was driven from Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan's marital home, to Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5. A week back, when Harry made his UK return, the same car, along with a police escort which followed closely behind, formed part of the convoy which picked up the 38-year-old senior royal.

Carrying out his 'amber list' quarantine at Frogmore Cottage, it was on Day 5 when Harry was released but not before receiving a negative COVID-19 test. Interestingly, Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank along with their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 4 months, reside there now. Hence, it was only two days out of quarantine in England for Harry before he was whisked back to LA.

It's not confirmed if Harry met with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth during his short visit as The Queen returned to Winsdor from Scotland on July 1, the same day as the statue was unveiled and what would have been The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday. There were also rumours that a 'lads' lunch' was organised with Harry's former school and Army friends but whether the plan came to fruition, that too is not known.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Prince William and Prince Harry have an EMOTIONAL reunion at Princess Diana statue unveiling

What did you think of Prince Harry and Prince William's emotional reunion at their beloved mum Princess Diana statue unveiling? Share your honest, personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×