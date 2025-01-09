LA Wildfire Destroys Mandy Moore’s Beloved Altadena Neighborhood; Actress Shares She's 'Absolutely Numb'

Mandy Moore is mourning the loss of her Altadena community amid the ongoing LA wildfire. The This Is Us star, 40, shared an update on Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, detailing how her neighborhood has been severely affected by the natural disaster.

“This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who’ve lost so much. I’m absolutely numb,” she wrote over a video showing scorched and still-burning buildings she passed while driving in the northeast area of LA.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Moore’s personal home was affected, but her community certainly was!

She followed her initial Stories post with another update, expressing gratitude for her family’s safety and describing the destruction she witnessed.

“Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets),” she penned. “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family.”

Moore continued, “My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurant leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken, but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and to those on the front lines trying to get this under control.”

Moore had previously shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday that she and her family had evacuated and didn’t know if their house had survived. The actress lives with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, 39, and their kids, August 'Gus' Harrison, 3, Oscar 'Ozzie' Bennett, 2, and 3-month-old Loise Everett.

Moore had recently completed a six-year renovation of their property. The actress often shared her passion for interior design and the progress of her project on social media. In February 2023, she revealed that the renovation of her nest was nearly complete, requiring only finishing touches.

Moore’s previous home in Pasadena, California, was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest in 2018.

