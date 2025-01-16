LA Wildfires: Conspiracy Theories Swirl as Sean Diddy and Other Angles Emerge on the Internet; EXPLAINED

As Los Angeles battles wildfires that have claimed 25 lives and destroyed thousands of acres of structures, including businesses and homes, in just a week, the tragedy has sparked not only despair but also an array of outrageous conspiracy theories on the web. With the fires still uncontained, wild claims about their origin have captured the attention of social media users.

Some conspiracy theorists suggest that the fires were deliberately started to burn sexual abuse allegation evidence in Diddy’s case. “How many of the homeowners were on the P. Diddy list?” questioned ex-government official Catherine Austin Fitts on her podcast, referencing an unverified list of Hollywood stars who allegedly attended the incarcerated music mogul’s drug-fueled parties.

The theory suggests that the blazes, which ignited from Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, January 7, were intentionally set to protect those linked to Diddy and destroy a supposed network of tunnels leading to locations like the Playboy Mansion. Diddy’s residence, located in Holmby Hills, has been remarkably spared by the raging inferno, even though nearby properties were engulfed.

Another bizarre claim on the internet links the fires to California’s high-speed rail network, alleging that the fires were part of a plot to clear land for the rail route. Netizens claimed that the expanse of the wildfires perfectly matches the proposed rail route. Fact-checkers, however, debunked the maps as inaccurate.

Actor Mel Gibson also dipped his toes into the murky waters of conspiracy theories, questioning whether the fires were commissioned to clear valuable property for redevelopment. “It just seemed a little convenient that there was no water, and that the wind conditions were right, and that there are people ready and willing and able to start fires,” Gibson commented in an interview with Fox News.

To finish off the list of the outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding the L.A. wildfires, speculation arose about the use of a “direct energy weapon” to cause the tragedy, with proponents pointing to surviving palm trees as proof. “How is it that cars and homes are burned, but trees are still standing?” one netizen asked. Experts have attributed the phenomenon to a higher moisture content in palm trees, making them more fire-resistant.

As Los Angeles firefighters fight some of the worst wildfires in the city’s history, L.A. Fire Department Chief Erik Scott urges the public to disregard baseless claims and focus on rebuilding.

